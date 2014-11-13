GHS to host health screenings

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Hospital System will be hosting a regional health screening on Friday, November, 14.

The screenings will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church's parish life center in Pawleys Island. Free screenings include, blood pressure, osteoporosis, hearing, vision, oral cancer and body fat analyses. There will be tips and information about physicians and hospital programs.

Chemistry panels and complete blood differential are offered for $20. Diabetes and thyroid screenings are $15. Men should note that blood panel tests require a 12 hour fast.

Registration packets can be picked up from the information desks at Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Waccamaw Community Hospital or the screening event. If you wish to have blood work done, pick up a packet, complete it in advance and bring it to the screening.

For more information, visit www.georgetownhospitalsystem.org

