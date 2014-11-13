McLeod Resource Center offers 10% off maternity items

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - McLeod Resource Center is offering 10% off Boppy products and Medela Personalfit Breastshields, throughout November.

According to a press release from McLeod Health, the breastshields ensure a comfortable pumping experience and remove the maximum amount of milk. The Medela PersonalFit Breastshields come in various sizes and are compatible with Medela breastpumps.

Items for pregnant women are available at the Resource Center on 927 East Day Street. The center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information or call (843) 777-2890 or (843) 777-5493.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.