Tonight at 6PM - Heather Elvis's parents tell their story

TONIGHT AT 6PM - “It's hard…every day is hard. Every night is twice as hard,” says the father of missing woman Heather Elvis.

Terry and Debbi Elvis have endured 11 months of unthinkable sorrow and unbelievable frustration.

“That's what we're hoping for is just…answers, regardless of what they are,” Debbi Elvis says, voice trembling. The couple is still holding out hope that Heather will soon be home.

“Faith tells you to hold on to hope, the charges tell you, there is no hope,” Terry admits. Two people have been charged with murder in connection with Heather's disappearance.

Tonight at 6 p.m., in a WMBF Investigates special report, anchor Michael Maely talks to the Elvis family about the case, and holding out hope in the Heather Elvis's disappearance.

See exclusive, extended raw video clips from our interview with the Elvis's below:

Raw Interview: "We want answers even if it is not the answer we want to hear" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciCNGGtSns0

Raw Interview: "Hard to cope" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26ZNwni-y-4

Raw Interview: Accounting for actions - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiTI9nsuJaU

Copyright 2014 ?WMBF News?. All rights reserved.