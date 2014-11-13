Horry County deputies look for answers in three unsolved crimes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you found out your neighbor was one of Horry County's Most Wanted, would you turn him or her in? You have the chance to help bring justice and closure for the several victims of forgery, theft and criminal domestic violence.

Coleman Chestnut, 28, is wanted for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. The Horry County police report says that back on October 19, 2014 on Singleton Ridge Road, Chestnut repeatedly hit his girlfriend in the head and then threw her to the floor where she banged her head on the floor. The victim had to get three staples to the head just to close the wound. Chestnut's last address is on Sunset Drive in Conway.

Chad Brogdon, 52, is wanted for forgery less than $10,000. The Horry County Police report says that October 1, 2014, Brogdon attempted to cash a forged check at the Conway National Bank on Highway 9 in Little River. It goes on to say the teller called the victim to verify the check but that the victim says they didn't write a check out to Brogdon. Brogdon's last known address is on Highway 319 in Conway.

Andrew Brellis, 35, is wanted for four counts of obtaining a signature under false pretenses. Back in April, the Horry County police report states that Brellis returned several pieces of stolen merchandise to the Belk located at 10177 North Kings Highway in the county. The report says Brellis did this on four different occasions and it was all caught on surveillance video. Brellis' last known address is on Ashley Park Drive in Myrtle Beach.

