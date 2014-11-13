Take a virtual road trip anywhere in the world

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can now tour the world virtually from your desktop computer with an experiment being developed using Google's Street View images.

“Google Street View Hyperlapse” creates animations from the massive database of Google Street View images. Simply choose a “Point A” and “Point B,” hit the “Create Hyperlapse” button, and wait as the site builds an animation of the trip.

You can go anywhere Google Street View has been, from a familiar trip down Ocean Boulevard (http://bit.ly/1xvXe5O) to a South Africa sunset (http://bit.ly/1wWYaAX). Check out some pre-rendered Hyperlapse videos here: http://vimeo.com/search?q=hyperlapse

Other featured interactive Hyperlapse routes include a view of a waterfall at Yosemite National Park - http://bit.ly/1zmgQtl and a drive-about through the Australian Outback: http://bit.ly/1sHYFJ7.

You can even set a point on the map to keep the view focused on, or look around in any direction while the animation is running.

Hyperlapse does require WebGL, and is best viewed in the Google Chrome browser with a decent desktop computer.

Try it out for yourself here: http://hyperlapse.tllabs.io/

