High School Playoff Week 2 Scores

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Area Playoff Schedule
Class 4A - First Round
15) Blythewood - 7
2) South Florence - 39

14) Socastee - 19
3) Stratford - 34
Braves eliminated

Class 3A - Second Round
Georgetown - 0
Hartsville - 42
Bulldogs eliminated

Marlboro County - 19
Swansea - 8
Bulldogs advance to play Myrtle Beach

Hanahan - 46
Myrtle Beach - 34
Seahawks faces Marlboro Co. next; rematch of 2013 Lower State Finals

Class 2A - Second Round
Division I
Waccamaw - 0
Dillon - 56
Avery McCall: 4 pass TD; sets Dillon school record for TD in a season (34)
Wildcats host Loris in Lower State Finals; all three LS opponents faced are in region

Loris - 14
Ridgeland-Hardeeville - 6
Lions advance to play Dillon in Lower State Finals

Class 1A - Second Round
Division I
Hemingway - 0
Allendale-Fairfax - 12
Tigers first loss of the season (11-1); eliminated from playoffs

Division II
Ridge Spring-Monetta - 30
Lamar - 39
Silver Foxes advance to Upper State Finals (host H-K-T)

Timmonsville - 6
Lake View - 40
Wild Gators advance to Lower State Finals

SCISA Area Playoff Schedule
State Semifinal Games
Class AA
Orangeburg Prep - 14
Florence Christian - 35
Eagles advance to state championship, Saturday, 3:30 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

Class A
Dillon Christian - 13 
Curtis Baptist - 43

