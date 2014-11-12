High School Playoff Week 2 Scores

SCHSL Area Playoff Schedule

Class 4A - First Round

15) Blythewood - 72) South Florence - 39

14) Socastee - 19

3) Stratford - 34

Braves eliminated

Class 3A - Second Round

Georgetown - 0

Hartsville - 42

Bulldogs eliminated

Marlboro County - 19

Swansea - 8

Bulldogs advance to play Myrtle Beach

Hanahan - 46

Myrtle Beach - 34

Seahawks faces Marlboro Co. next; rematch of 2013 Lower State Finals

Class 2A - Second Round

Division I

Waccamaw - 0

Dillon - 56

Avery McCall: 4 pass TD; sets Dillon school record for TD in a season (34)

Wildcats host Loris in Lower State Finals; all three LS opponents faced are in region

Loris - 14

Ridgeland-Hardeeville - 6

Lions advance to play Dillon in Lower State Finals

Class 1A - Second Round

Division I

Hemingway - 0

Allendale-Fairfax - 12

Tigers first loss of the season (11-1); eliminated from playoffs

Division II

Ridge Spring-Monetta - 30

Lamar - 39

Silver Foxes advance to Upper State Finals (host H-K-T)

Timmonsville - 6

Lake View - 40

Wild Gators advance to Lower State Finals





SCISA Area Playoff Schedule

State Semifinal Games

Class AA

Orangeburg Prep - 14

Florence Christian - 35

Eagles advance to state championship, Saturday, 3:30 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

Class A

Dillon Christian - 13

Curtis Baptist - 43

