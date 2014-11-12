Coast RTA announces holiday bus schedule

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coast RTA has announced some adjustments to the daily schedule of the bus routes.

There will be no bus service on Thursday, November 27, Thursday, December 25 and Thursday, January 1.

However, the daily bus schedule will resume right after those days off.

Coast RTA fixed routes are $1.50 per ride for adults, $.75 per ride for senior citizens/disabled citizens and FREE for children, ages 6 and younger.

The Express Route fare from Georgetown is $2 per ride .

