CCU students put together video e-card - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU students put together video e-card

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University students are getting ready for the holiday season.

Wednesday, they were putting together their holiday video e-card. Students brought out holiday decorations to try and get everyone, including faculty, into the spirit.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly