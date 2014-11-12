Chants happy for top rank, ready for more

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - After seven games on the road this year, Coastal Carolina is at home to close out the rest of the season and will do so as the top team in the nation, for the first time in program history.



CCU is the only college program with ten wins so far this year, but hasn't made too much of the Top 25 rankings so far this season. Even though the number one ranking in the coaches poll is different than any other, the team reamins calm about it. Though head coach Joe Moglia and others know that the accomplishment is a rare feat.



"Most athletes will go through their lives and will win a championship in their league," Moglia explained. "But to be ranked number one in the country doesn't very often happen. And that is something we're incredibly proud of, but having the number one ranking or breaking into the top 25 or the top ten is not going to have any impact on us going forward, and I think our guys are well aware of that."



"I've never been part of a team that's been number one in the nation in any category," said senior Kevin Hart. "That's really neat, but I don't really think about it too much. Just with the playoffs coming up, that's what we need to be focused on and every game up until then"



The Chants' two remaining games this year are at home - Coastal hosts Monmouth at 3:00 Saturday at Brooks Stadium and next Saturday they'll take on Liberty at 1:00.



Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.

