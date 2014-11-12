Panel studies downtown Myrtle Beach in hopes to lend 'fresh perspective'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area between the old Pavilion Park and Family Kingdom is blighted. It's under developed and undervalued, according to the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation. The DRC is bringing in some help to try and change that.

The Urban Land Institute has been asked to give a fresh perspective on the 75 acres between 1st Ave North and 7th Ave North, and between Ocean Boulevard and North Kings Highway.

The 8-person panel was in town Wednesday looking for ways to increase development and private investment in the area.

The panel told WMBF News the results would be available Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tune in to WMBF News at 11 p.m. for the results and effect on the Myrtle Beach community.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.