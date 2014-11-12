Man arrested for attempted murder following Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 51-year-old Florence man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a homeless shelter Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, November 12, Florence Police responded to the shelter in the 400 block of Jarrott Street at about 7 p.m, according to Major Carlos Raines. The victim was found in the front yard, bleeding from his neck and left arm from stab wounds. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Melvin Durant was located by officers and placed in an officer's vehicle.

A witness told police that the victim and Durant got into an argument. The victim walked into the restroom and Durant followed. The witness heard a commotion and entered the restroom to see Durant punching the victim with his left hand and stabbing with his right.

The victim escaped and fled through the shelter's kitchen with Durant chasing, and then ran out of the building. The witness observed Durant walking around outside with a knife yelling about the victim.

Durant was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.