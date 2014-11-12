Negotiations underway for Interstate Carolina Southern Railroad

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Interstate Carolina Southern Railroad should be up and running within the first few months of 2015.

Negotiations are ongoing, so what's the hold up?

Continuing concerns and questions remain from Carolina Southern Railway, the group developing the 70-mile railway across South and North Carolina. The group says it's a complicated business deal.

"There are some issues that need to be worked out, we've been discussing them and we're trying to come to a consensus. I mean we've been working on the thing, 24/7," said Owner of CSR, Jason Pipin.



Pipin said the deal he's working on, to sell the railroad to Horry and Columbus counties - along with the company that would operate it, all agree - they're on the right track to get rail service back in our area - but they're not quite there yet.



Doug Wendel, co-chair of the Ad Hoc Interstate Railway Committee explains, "We've made every effort to accommodate those and have provided them information to justify our position on that and work with them on the issues."



Many of the issues can't be disclosed because both sides are working on the final details of the contract.



If the deal does go through, it could save cash and time on the roads.



"The railroad is truly the only mediator of traffic in Horry County. When we're running, we keep 250,000 trucks a year off [Highway] 501. It keeps the cost of goods down, 10 to 15 percent when it comes in by rail." says Pipin.



The Interstate Railway Committee responded to the most recent issues on Saturday.

The hope is to resolve those issues and announce the finalized sale of the railway, soon.

