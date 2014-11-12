Camp Bow Wow hosts grand opening for Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Camp Bow Wow announced the grand opening of its new Myrtle Beach location.

Camp Bow Wow is a day and overnight camp franchise for canines. This Inc. 5000 company is hosting the opening on November 15, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Bow Wow is located at 305 Bush Drive.

The event will allow pet owners to experience pet care services. There will be dog adoptions, tours of the facility, discounts on services like bordetella, rabies and distemper shots and more. All proceeds raised will be donated to the local non-profit “All 4 Paws” Rescue!

For more information, visit http://www.campbowwow.com/.

