State extends free ID theft protection through October 2015

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina taxpayers are getting an extra year of free, state-provided identity theft protection from CSID, offered by the state after the security breach in 2012 that compromised tax data.

The CSID Identity Protection service was set to expire in October 2014. A year of free CSID service was offered to all South Carolina taxpayers affected by the 2012 breach by the SC Department in October 2013 after Experian declined to continue offering its services to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Funding for an additional year of protection was included in the General Assembly's approved budget. The protection service was renewed prior to the October 31, 2014 expiration date so that there was no lapse in service.

According to the SCDOR, taxpayers have until October 1, 2015 to enroll in the CSID protection, which includes coverage until October 31, 2015. Anyone already enrolled in the state-provided CSID Identity Protection service will automatically renew, and no additional action is necessary.

The SCDOR cautions taxpayers that their department will never initiate contact by phone with anyone seeking identifying information. If you receive such a call, SCDOR asks that you hang up and call them directly at 803-898-5000.

For more information on the state-provided credit and non-credit identity theft protection offered by CSID, visit the SCDOR Credit Protection page here: http://www.sctax.org/security.htm. Only “individual taxpayers, their dependents, and businesses who have filed an electronic South Carolina tax return between 1998 and 2012,”may be eligible for the free services.

To sign up for CSID services now, visit their page here: http://www.csid.com/scidprotection/?utm_source=scidprotection.com&utm_medium=scb&utm_campaign=sckickoff

