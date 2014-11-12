2 brothers arrested on drug charges in Georgetown County

Raheem and Willie Williams have been charged with multiple drug charges.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Andrews brothers have been arrested in connection with drug charges.

Willie Williams and Raheem Williams were charged with multiple drug possession charges Monday, November 10, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Raheem Williams, 35, faces two counts distribution of crack cocaine, two counts distribution

of crack cocaine within ½ mile of a school or park, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute within ½ mile of a school or park.

Willie Williams, 20, faces two counts distribution of marijuana, one count distribution of

marijuana within ½ mile of a school or park, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within ½ mile of a school or park.

The brothers were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

