Georgetown deputy involved in fatal shooting returns to the force

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown County deputy involved in a fatal shooting has returned to normal duties.

Deputy Joseph Wilson was released from administrative duty Wednesday, November 11, according to the solicitor's office of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

Wilson and two other deputies, Dawud Aswad and Brandon Siratt, were involved in the officer involved shooting on July 12 on Ashcraft Circle in the Litchfield Beach Community of Georgetown County.

The shooting resulted in the death of Valerie Harrington, 36, of Pawleys Island.

Aswad and Siratt returned to normal duties in August.

