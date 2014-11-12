Teacher of the Year nominees elected by Horry County schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The school-level Teacher of the Year nominees have been named.

The teachers have been elected by the faculty at their schools and will go on to apply to be semi-finalists. There will be 10 semi-finalists and they will be chosen by January 23, 2015.

The semi-finalists will undergo an interview process and five finalist will be chosen by February 24, 2015. The selection committee will visit classrooms to observe the finalist before the winner will be named at the Teacher of the Year banquet on April 28, 2014.

Click here to view the list of the honorees.

