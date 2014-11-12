MBACC to host legislative luncheon Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel.

The luncheon will feature a moderated panel discussion with local elected officials on important issues affecting the Grand Strand. The chamber also will present its legislative priorities and agenda for 2015.

The event is presented by Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS and co-sponsored by the Grand Strand Business Alliance. ?

Tickets costs $20 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. For tickets and more information, click here.

