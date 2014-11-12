Two "NY Bloods" gang members arrested in Marion County

Deshawn Tolbert (T) and Curtis D. Clark (B) were sought by the New York Police Department for criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, drug charges, possession and sell of weapons, burglary and robbery.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two men were arrested Wednesday by US Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff's Office for a gang takedown involving a Brooklyn, NY set of Bloods street gang members, according to a news release.

Curtis D. Clark, 20, and Deshawn Tolbert, 18, were sought by the New York Police Department for criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, drug charges, possession and sale of weapons, burglary and robbery.

US Marshals fugitive task force began Monday in South Carolina to locate Clark and Tolbert after investigators learned that Clark had relatives in the Marion area.

Investigators located and arrested Clark and Tolbert at a residence in the 5000 block of Alice Avenue in Centenary. Tolbert was found hiding in a water heater closet in a bathroom and Clark lying in his bed, according to the release.

Kelvin Washington, US Marshal for South Carolina, stated, “These two individuals with New York gang ties thought South Carolina would provide a barrier between them and the prosecution of their alleged crimes. Gangs cause havoc in our neighborhoods and these arrests prove once again that when multiple law enforcement agencies team up to serve the citizens of South Carolina, our streets are safer.”

Clark and Tolbert were booked into Marion County Detention Center to await extradition proceedings back to New York.

