CCU 'Welcome to #TEALnation' sign recovered

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina University's “Welcome to #TEALnation” sign has been found, according to the university's Facebook page.

The sign was reported missing Wednesday.

The post stated the person who provided the information that led to the recovery of the sign will remain anonymous and collect the $500 reward.


