Woman wearing surgical mask robs gas station, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman wearing a surgical mask robbed a gas station in Horry County Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

Horry County police responded to a Kangaroo Express off Highway 501 where the victim told police that he was ringing up a customer when a white female wearing a blue in color surgical mask walked in and stood in line behind the customer he was waiting on.

Once the customer left the gas station, the suspect placed an index card on the counter that said, “This is a robbery, don't be brave, I have a gun,” according to the police report.

The victim gave the suspect $5 and $1 bills and the only $20 bill that was in the register before she walked out.

The victim told police that the suspect got into an older tan or champagne color van, possibly a Ford or a Kia, with a red paper tag of some kind. The victim stated that the suspect turned right on to Waccamaw Pines Drive when leaving the gas station.

The suspect was described as being a medium height, overweight white female with red hair, wearing a red sweater vest with a black shirt underneath it, black or dark colored jeans and carrying a purse with a long strap on her left shoulder.

The victim said the suspect never actually presented a gun but was acting as if she had one, according to the report. It is reported that $113 was taken from the register and that the suspect took the note with her after receiving the cash.

