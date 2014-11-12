Dense fog advisory in place until 8 a.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the entire Grand Strand and Pee Dee area until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, with visibility in some areas less than a quarter mile.

The advisory has been issued for both inland and coastal Horry and Georgetown counties, as well as Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, and Marion counties, according to the National Weather Service.

“Visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Watch for pedestrians and use caution at school bus stops,” the advisory states.

The SC Department of Transportation sent alerts for roads across the area, including U.S. 17, US 501, Tournament Boulevard, I-95, and SC 403.