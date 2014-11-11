4 suspects charged in Loris shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Loris last week.

Emericka Jackson, 16, and Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy, 19, have been charged with murder, and bond has not yet been set.

Michael Xavier Forti, 18, and Brittany Jean Woody, 19, have been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the case, according to Lt. Jamie Debari with the Horry County Police Department.

Forti and Wood provided transportation and shelter to Jackson and Bellamy following the fatal shooting, according to arrest warrants.

According to jail records, bond has been set at $20,000 for Forti and Woody.

Horry County police captured Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of a a 21-year-old man earlier this month. Bellamy was caught following the arrest of Emericka Jackson, also charged with murder for the death of Dashadre Jacorey Sampson.

On Thursday, Bellamy went before a judge for a bond hearing. Bond was not set, and Bellamy will be appearing in front of a circuit court judge at a later date to be determined. SLED warrants reveal that Bellamy is also charged with murder for Sampson's death. Bellamy was originally charged only with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Jackson was taken into custody by the Horry County Police Department, according to the department's Facebook page. Jackson was located on Hwy. 319 near Mt. Ariel Church in Conway, according to police. Police say they believe Bellamy, of Loris, escaped at the time of Jackson's arrest.

A heavy police presence surrounded the area Tuesday night. Police issued a CodeRed alert warning residents of the manhunt at around 9:30 p.m.

The Horry County Police Department's Bloodhound Tracking Team was used to look for Bellamy, police said.

On Wednesday, Jackson appeared in front of a judge for the first time since being arrested. The hearing was an initial hearing in the case.

Due to the severity of the murder charge Jackson's bond was not set in magistrate court. Jackson is due in circuit court in January.

Jackson's court appearance came one week to the day since police found 21-year-old Deshadre Sampson's body at an abandoned home off Bennett Loop.

Officials originally said that Sampson was shot once, however, warrants released Thursday indicate that Sampson was shot multiple times, and died of injuries sustained in the shooting. Authorities believe someone dumped his body at the location where it was found.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said under state law, 16-year-old Jackson will be tried as a adult. Richardson believes Jackson will be held at the juvenile justice center in Columbia.