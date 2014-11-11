Socastee Elementary school's new location just two miles down the road

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board's purchase of a 20-acre plot of land off of Socastee Boulevard for the new elementary school location was announced Tuesday night, and the reaction from parents was generally positive.

The new location will still be on Socastee Boulevard. The 20-acre plot is also known as the Wall Estate.

Horry County School Board member Pam Tims explained the land is named after a founding father of the community, also known as the first mailman.

The lot of land is just minutes from where the school is now and some parents could not be more thrilled to hear of the convenience.

"It's nice that it's only going to be a little bit further down the road," Sonja Hensley said.

Some parents and grandparents agree on one major problem with the current location: "Traffic is terrible. It's usually at a dead stand still," Hensley said.

"Sometimes, you have to go for miles before you can cut back," Keith Roy explained. Right now, Socastee Elementary is wedged between the high school and the swing bridge, a situation some parents say makes the traffic worse.

"It will be really nice if it's further down and we don't have to worry about the bridge necessarily," Hensley said.

It takes about 2 minutes to get from the old Socastee Elementary to what will be the new location.

Horry County School Board Chairman Joe Defeo explained the lot of land across from Folly Road has always been their top choice and he says about $1.8 million dollars, it's official. Board member Pam Tims said the exact price was $1.846 million dollars for the 20.38 acre lot.

Keith Roy picks up his grandson almost daily at Socastee Elementary. He'd like to see two things come out of the new school.

"It's big enough to handle what they need. It's going to be in a location that's, you know, nice and easy to get to and in and out of," Roy said.

Sonja Hensley feels Socastee Elementary really needs and deserves more space.

"You know what... if there's any school that deserves it... as a matter of fact, all three of my children went here, and one is 20 now," Hensley said.

Hensley's daughter, Emma, could be walking into the new school come 2017. She was excited to hear about her new school as long as the rest of Socastee Elementary is going with her.

"I don't mean that I want to leave this school, but going to a new school is pretty fun, so I should try it," Emma Hensley said.

Administrators said the he old elementary school won't go to waste and it will be used as extra space for the high school which could include extra parking.