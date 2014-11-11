Police search for murder suspect in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for a murder suspect in Horry County. The suspect being sought is wanted in connection with the Loris homicide, according to an Horry County dispatch employee.

The following alert was issued by Horry County officials at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday:

Please be advised of heavy police presence in the area due to locating a murder suspect.

Police are searching in the area of Highway 319 and Mt. Ariel Free Will Baptist Church.

If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

