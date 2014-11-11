Florence hosts Pee Dee's Biggest veteran days event

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two new monuments are now housed at Florence Veterans Park as part of a push to further honor our nation's heroes.The anchor from the US Coast Guard Cutter Comanche is one of the new monuments now donning Florence Veterans Park, and so is a 600-pound bell.“The bell is something they got off of a ship down there in Patriots Point and had it moved up here,” said Robert Eldridge, with Disabled American Veterans of Florence.These symbols honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces, but also serve another purpose, making the Florence area a place where veterans and their families feel welcome.“Veterans feel comfortable more comfortable with other veterans because they know. They have walked that walk,” Strauss said.On Tuesday, Veterans Memorial service people across the Pee Dee honored the veterans in the crowd, and those who have served across the U.S.To ramp up those efforts in remembering our nation's heroes, Florence City and County are continuing to promote areas like this throughout the county.“We come out here all the time and let the dogs walk and I criticize a lot of what the city of Florence does, I live in the county, but this is one thing they did right,” Strauss said.In addition to the continued growth of Florence Veterans Park, the county will soon add a facility across from the Florence National Cemetery.County leaders say the soon to come addition will provide more opportunities to host veteran events –and give them a place to come home to.“Yeah it's a blessing and I'm just excited to just look around see the growth and it's very appealing to the growth,” Strauss said.





