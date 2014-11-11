Crash slows traffic near Carolina Forest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crash slows traffic near Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - An accident has stopped traffic on Highway 501 near Carolina Forest.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported.

SCDOT cameras showed slowed traffic in the area.

