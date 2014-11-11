Reggae Music Festival considers bringing bands to the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Art, music, environmental consciousness: the idea behind a Reggae Music Festival that could be coming to Myrtle Beach.During Tuesday's city council workshop, Katie Hovis stood in front of Myrtle Beach City Council members on behalf of California Roots: The Carolina Sessions, LLC.She was there to ask for a Special Event Permit for the Reggae Music Festival at the former Pavilion sites on October 3rd, 2015 set to be between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m..The event will include closing a section of Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North and one lane on 8th Avenue North for time to set up and breakdown the festival.Hovis explained to council that the grassroots festival began in California six years ago. Last year was the first time the event was held on the East Coast. It was held in Wilmington on the North Carolina Battleship, but according to Hovis, the organizers are concerned over flooding due to tide-levels.They are now considering bringing the bands to the beach.The festival's website describes the event as “the Carolina Sessions seamlessly combines music, art, and environmental consciousness to create an atmosphere of unity, peace and creative flow.”For the one day festival, the council expects upwards of five thousand people to be packed within the Pavilion grounds. During the discussion, there was concern about blocking off access to the public restrooms. Hovis explained organizers are open to suggestions and the council agreed they could work towards something.Now, the permit process is moving forward.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.