Veterans honored in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local veterans were honored throughout the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Tuesday.

In Murrells Inlet, flags were laid at some of our local soldiers grave sites.

Children from Belin Daycare were there to help celebrate with the pledge and sing patriotic songs for the vets.

“A lot of us thought maybe some of us were forgotten, but I believe everyone is doing a good job of making younger people aware of veterans, said Jack Novak, member of VFW.

This year also marked the one year anniversary of the Afghanistan and Iraq Memorial.

Veteran gets free roof

A local roofing company gave a new roof to one lucky veteran.

Monarch Roofing, GAF, and No Roof left behind teamed up to present Jack Marsden with a new roof.

Marsden served for two tours in Vietnam, as well as the Gulf War. He recently had a major medical procedure.

“One of the girls from Monarch will be getting in touch with him to schedule the work. It probably will be sometime after the new year. We'll come in, take the old roof off and put a new roof on,” said Michael Fluhr of Monarch Roofing.

Eight other veterans, who applied for the new roof, will get a $1000 rebate on a new roof.

Many gather for annual event to honor veterans

Men and women gathered at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for an annual event remember the fallen.

The event was sponsored by the Grand Strand Patriotic Alliance and the City of Myrtle Beach.

