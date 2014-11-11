Gullah Geechee Commission to host public meeting in Savannah

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission will hold its fourth 2014 quarterly public meeting in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday, November 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Savannah State University's King Frazier Ballroom, on 3219 College Street. The meeting will focus on implementing a management plan for residents living in or near Chatham County. "The focus of 2014 has been to listen to how communities view the impact of the Management Plan on their lives," said Chair Althea Sumpter.

The meeting will highlight updates of the commission as supporters of heritage areas throughout the U.S. "The success of the Gullah Geechee Corridor as a heritage area takes place locally and with the support of those whose lives are intertwined with the intangible and the tangible nature of our culture," Sumter said. The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor has been able to provide leadership in garnering public support in recognizing what National Heritage Areas can bring to local communities.

The public is invited to this meeting. For more information, visit www.gullahgeecheecorridor.org.

