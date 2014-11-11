Golden Corral gives free meals to veterans

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Golden Corral will show their appreciation to active duty and retired United States military personnel on Monday, November 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a free dinner buffet and beverage.

During the 14th Annual Free Dinner on Military Appreciation Monday, the restaurant will also accept donations for DAV (Disabled American Veterans). “Our 45,000 employees in 500 restaurants nationwide are very passionate about supporting our military service men and women on Military Appreciation Monday,” said Ted Fowler, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. For 13 years, the buffet restaurant has served more than 4 million free meals to veterans and have raised over $8.8 million dollars for service initiatives for veterans.

Gary Sinise, actor/director and Collective Soul, an award-winning band have partnered with Golden Corral to record public service announcements for Military Appreciation Monday. “The number of meals given away and amount of money donated in the past 13 years really distinguishes Golden Corral's commitment to the military. I'm proud and happy to help raise awareness for Golden Corral Military Appreciation Monday,” Sinise said.

For more information visit, http://www.goldencorral.com/military/.

