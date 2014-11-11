Waccamaw Community Hospital hosts blood drive

GEORGETOWN, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - Show your stripes or your feathers at Waccamaw Community Hospital blood drive.

Clemson and USC fans, time to roar like a tiger and strut like a gamecock at American Red Cross blood drive Friday, Nov. 14, at Waccamaw Community Hospital.

At this drive, as well as one at Georgetown Memorial in December, donors can declare their team allegiance and be entered into a drawing for a Carolina or a Clemson tailgate basket.

Fridays' drive will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Wachesaw Conference Center. Appointments will take priority, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 843.652.1144 or go to http://www.redcrossblood.org.

In addition to having a valid ID, blood donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.