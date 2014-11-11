Little River murder suspect arrested again

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Little River murder suspect, out on bond, has been arrested during a traffic stop.



Christopher Evon Smith, 30, of Little River was extradited from Kershaw County after he was arrested during a traffic stop on November 6.



Police charged Smith with the murder of 25-year-old Cortland Gore, of North Carolina, after Gore was shot in 2013.



Detectives said they learned that prior to the shooting; a drug transaction took place between Smith and Gore where the money used in the transaction was counterfeit.



The shooting happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 701 in November 2013.



