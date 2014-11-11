Myrtle Beach Area Chamber uses tactics to attract more tourists in 2015

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The more visitors that come to the Myrtle Beach area, the greater the benefit for everyone that lives and works here.





In a marketing update with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, it announced its top goal, heading into 2015, is to get more first-time visitors to Myrtle Beach.



It should come as no surprise that the digital experience - from iPhones to laptops - is on the rise. As part of the focus to get the words “Myrtle Beach” on screens across the world, the chamber teamed up with Eyeview , a personalized video advertising company.



Growing with these platforms means more clicks on the visit myrtle beach website , this year, which means more eyeballs on our area. One tactic to continue that growth is targeting specific groups in each ad.



"[Tourists will] get more excited about coming to Myrtle Beach because I just spoke to them one to one and gave them reasons for them specifically,” said Erik Schear, VP of Sales for Travel at Eyeview.



The digital platform allows the chamber to spread its ads across different states, on different forums from YouTube to Facebook.



Take the weather ad for example, when it's snowing in New York, the ad can be a dig to remind the people of the warmer weather in Myrtle Beach.



“If we have the capability to deliver that message to somebody in real time it's gonna affect them to book almost immediately,” said Schear.



Another focus for the chamber is to change the mindset and turn the Grand Strand into a fall destination.



Sixty percent of people think about traveling in the spring and less than half of that think about traveling in the fall, according to Scott Schult, Executive Vice President of Marketing with the MBACC.



Off season sales are one focus of this year's fall campaign, “60 More Days of Summer." The campaign hit more markets, and is running longer than those in the past. It's success thus far is the reason the chamber will keep the fall an area of focus.



That work includes mixing marketing investments to push more videos online, like YouTube.



Seven out of 10 YouTube searches are for destinations. The chamber will continue creating videos like "A Locals Look," which drive you to places other than the beach, like Conway Glass.



Take the Dan and Shay music video, which was shot in Myrtle Beach. It grabbed millions of views, plenty guaranteed to be new eyes on the beach, so investments like that will continue as well.



"We keep our pulse on all that goes on in the market place and when there's an opportunity for us to go in and insert ourselves and inspire new visitors, that's where you're gonna see us go,” said Schult.



The good news is, in a collection of survey questions by the chamber, most travelers responded that this upcoming year they will be traveling the same amount or more than they did this year.



Although the numbers for 2014 aren't out yet, the chamber says the traffic to the website and positive reaction from local businesses could have some leaning towards some of the highest numbers the Grand Strand has seen.

