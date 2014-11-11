Horry County fire crews put fire under control near Arrowhead

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County firefighters have contained a fire at an apartment complex.



Fire crews responded to the multi-family complex, located at 611 Riverwalk Drive in the Arrowhead community on Monday.



The commander reported food was on the stove, which might have caused the fire, according to the department. The fire started on the first floor of the complex.



