To get started, head here and enter your ZIP code:

(WMBF) – What does your ZIP code say about you? Do you make less than your neighbors? How old is your neighborhood, on average?Esri, a company that provides geographic and demographic data to organizations worldwide, has created a “Tapestry Segmentation” map of the United States, which breaks down the population of each ZIP code into 67 “Lifestyle segments,” and provides other interesting data about those around you.Do you live in a neighborhood that is primarily “Silver and Gold” (married couples, no kids, seasonal single-family housing), or “Old and Newcomers” (singles in single-family multi-units)?The ZIP Lookup map also shows the average income, age, and population density of every ZIP code, county, and state in the country.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

