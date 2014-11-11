Conway Police looking for Walmart shoplifting suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female suspect wanted for shoplifting from Walmart.

On Monday, Conway police responded to the Walmart on Church Street in reference to a shoplifting complaint, according to a news release from CPD. Officers were advised that the suspect stole several items from the store, and when she was approached by employees, she ran to a dark SUV and fled the scene.

Officers obtained video surveillance of the subject. Anyone who can identify her, or who has information on the incident, is asked to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

