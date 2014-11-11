Myrtle Beach police charge one of five men in armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police charged one of five men in connection with a Sunday night armed robbery, according to police records.

Daquan Jamal Simmons, 20, of Myrtle Beach was arrested Monday and charged with resisting arrest, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

A man told police that at 7:30 p.m. Sunday he was sitting outside on a bench and listening to music at an apartment on Cherokee Street before Simmons and four other men approached him.

The victim said the men were pointing handguns at him and wore bandanas to cover their faces, according to the report. The victim told police that one of the men hit him with a gun and demanded his belongings.

The victim told police he recognized the man who hit him with the gun as being his girlfriend's brother, who he had an altercation with the night before the incident.

