Huntington Beach State Park to host Atalaya sleepover

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - If you've never slept in a castle, Huntington Beach State Park is giving you your chance. The park is hosting the Atalaya Sleepover.

The sleepover will be held on November 15-16 at Huntington Beach State Park, located along U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet.

Guests can camp in the courtyard or stay in one of the rooms inside. There will be activities such as, scavenger hunts, tours, s'more roasting and more. Hot breakfast and a cookout dinner will be prepared for guests.

Anyone who is interested, can register by call (843)237-4440, emailing hbeachsp@scprt.com or visiting the park's gift shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration ends on November 14 at 5 p.m. The event is $50 for adults and $30 for children seven and above. Children six and under will receive free admission.

Tents and air mattresses are limited but guests are urged to bring their own. Parking and restrooms are available.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.