Texas Gov. Rick Perry makes stop in Myrtle Beach on Veterans Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Texas Gov. Rick Perry toured many parts of Horry County Tuesday.

Beginning with an event hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event gave the public the opportunity to interact with a potential presidential candidate. The MBACC regularly extends invitations to any statewide and national candidate to spend time with Myrtle Beach area business leaders.

Gov. Perry made a stop at PTR Industries in Aynor. He took a tour of the facility and helped transfer a Texas State Commemorative Gun to the Special Operation Wounded Warrior Group.

During the governor's visit, the question came up if he would make another run for the presidency.



"Preparation continues on. I've been very straight forward its on my radar screen, but I'll make a final decision later in 2015," Gov. Perry said about the possible bid.

Gov. Perry is scheduled to speak at a Veterans Day celebration hosted by the Special Operations Wounded Warriors at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.