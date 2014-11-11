Longwood woman reported missing found safely - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Longwood woman reported missing found safely

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - An 18-year-old woman reported missing has been safely located, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Tiesha Pickett was located Tuesday evening, hours after she was reported missing.

