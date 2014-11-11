Report: Woman throws Chihuahua off third story balcony, dog in stable condition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Chihuahua is in stable condition after being thrown off a third floor balcony by a woman Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Jamie Taylor Gonzalez, 31, of Myrtle Beach told police that she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend and a physical altercation occurred.

Both Gonzalez and the victim had noticeable scratch marks on their faces from the incident, according to the police report.

The victim told police that Gonzalez took his Chihuahua and threw the dog off the third floor balcony of the Summer Sands off South Ocean Boulevard.

Witnesses were able to confirm the victim's statement and Gonzalez admitted to throwing the Chihuahua as well.

Gonzalez was then arrested and taken to the Myrtle Beach jail where she was charged with criminal domestic violence and animal cruelty, according to the report.

