Two wanted for passing counterfeit money in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Two men are wanted by Bennettsville police for allegedly passing counterfeit money in Bennettsville on Wednesday, October 29.

The two pictured are accused of passing the counterfeit money at a Walgreens and a Family Dollar, according to Lieutenant John Hepburn with the Bennettsville Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department by calling (843) 479-3621.

