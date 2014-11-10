Father of 16-year-old murder suspect speaks out

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are looking for two teenage suspects wanted in a shooting death in Loris last week, and the father of the 16-year-old girl being charged with murder has a message for her.Horry County Police are looking for 16-year-old Emericka Jackson and 19-year-old Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy. Jackson's father has been through all sorts of emotions for the past few weeks.

William Jackson said he is worried about the safety of his daughter. “My focus is to get her home as soon as possible, safe,” Jackson said.



Emericka Jackson and Bellamy, both from Loris, are wanted suspects in the shooting death of 21-year-old DeShadre Sampson. Last Wednesday, November 5, 2014, Horry County Police Department's West Precinct got a call about a body at an abandoned home on Bennett Loop in the Loris. Major Crimes Unit discovered Sampson's body with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Jackson's father said if his daughter is involved in the crime, he is not giving up on her.



“Emericka, I love you, don't you ever think that I have given up on you," he said. "We going to get by this, I promise you.”



Jackson said all three of his daughters, including Emericka, were living in foster care. He believes his daughter ran away from foster care about two weeks ago and has been missing ever since.



“I love her, I love her so much," Jackson said, with tears in his eyes. "Don't you think for one minute that I don't care what happens and how long it takes - I am going to be there for you, I'm going to be there all the way through this."



Jackson said it has been a rough year for his daughters. Emericka and her two younger sisters have been caught in the middle of an ugly custody battle. Jackson said he has been fighting to get custody back of his three daughters from his ex-wife. Jackson feels his daughter's alleged actions may have been a cry for help.



“DSS [Department of Social Services] - I am blaming them 100 percent," he said. "You can go to Emericka's school right now she's an A student. She was such a beautiful, bright, young lady, she just got mixed up.”



Jackson said his heart goes out to the victim's family and he believes if his daughter is involved in the crime that she is accused of, she must deal with her actions.



“She took somebody's life, or had something to do with it - If she did it I don't know, but if she did, she has to pay the price for her crime,” Jackson added.



Horry County Police Department said Emericka Jackson is wanted for murder, and Bellamy is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder. Jackson is a juvenile, but investigators said she will be charged as an adult. If you have any information that can lead to an arrest of either of these individuals, call the Horry County Police Department at 915-TIPS.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

