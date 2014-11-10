HCS board members vote to build new schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County School board members voted in favor of a new method to build five schools.

Following a previous meeting, members decided to approve the design-build method, opposed to the design-bid-build option.

The new route results in the schools being completed quicker, said Board Chairman Joe DeFeo.

Defeo said the construction of the five schools, plus renovations and additions for three schools are scheduled to begin Spring 2015.

All schools will be constructed and completed approximately the same time. Completion date is estimated for Spring 2017.

The five schools will produce more electricity than they use, saving the district $1 million each year, DeFeo said.

The electric company will buy back excess electricity and resell it, thus saving the district money, DeFeo explained.

The new schools will do this through the use of solar panels, geothermal heat and other energy efficient techniques.

When asked what problems or issues could arise by using the design-build method, DeFeo said he was confident this route was the best.

Of the twelve board members, two members, John Poston and Harvey Eisner, did not vote in favor of the said method.

The five schools to be built are: St. James Middle/Intermediate School, Carolina Forest Middle School, Myrtle Beach Middle School and Forestbrook Middle School, and Socastee Elementary School.

The three schools to be renovated are: Midland Elementary, North Myrtle Beach Middle School and Horry County Education Center

