Reality show could be bringing more golfers to Grand Strand

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - After a great summer golf season, rain brought the trend to a screeching halt.

In September alone, Barefoot Resort saw nearly 20 days of rain.

"A lot of our members' rounds were down, because of cart path only,” said Travis Dutcher, head golf pro at Barefoot Resort. “They don't like to come out and walk more than they have to."

Since then, the course is back on track. Good weather and local specials have each of Barefoot's four courses seeing more than 100 rounds a day.

Right now, that's not all the course is thinking about. Barefoot is already starting to book rounds for Spring. Many of those are because of one distinct advantage.

"I think a lot of it had to do with Big Break,” said Dutcher.

The Golf Channel show filmed this summer and is now halfway through its 10-episode season. That's more than 10 hours of free advertising.

“It's huge,” said Dutcher. “You don't have to do that much when it's nationwide, Golf Channel really helped us out with that."

The national exposure is also helping locally.

"A lot of the customers coming down will talk to us face to face, we have memorabilia in the pro shop for the Big Break, pictures, we're selling apparel, you can see the Big break's logo and they ask us about it and talk about it and they're all excited,” he said.

Dutcher says the course is cautiously optimistic at this point. No matter how many rounds Barefoot books, if the spring weather is like last year, all the work goes to waste.

"Weather's always a factor. Last year was tough with the weather the way it was here, but we're hoping this year the weather's gonna cooperate with us and our numbers will be up,” said Dutcher.

The next new episode of Big Break Myrtle Beach will be Tuesday at 9 p.m.

