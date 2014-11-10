Myrtle Beach property crimes on the rise, FBI stats show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Burglary, theft, shoplifting and vandalism are some of the property crimes up 6 percent in Myrtle Beach. People say they aren't surprised by the numbers - some of them have even been victims themselves.The sound of sirens and those flashing lights aren't strangers to our streets, but community members wish they would see and hear them more.Kari Haskett, a Myrtle Beach resident, says, "The night that we had a break-in, there was these two really great officers that stayed all night to watch the community that we lived in to make sure they didn't come back. They got there really fast that time, but it doesn't always work out that way."Myrtle Beach police say the increase in property crime is linked to the higher number of people who live in our area now, but that doesn't help Kari Haskett sleep any better at night.Haskett explains, "We've had break ins, and we see it and we hear it, and they even want to sleep with me now - I have big kids who want to come in my room and sleep with me now."She says a neighborhood watch group would help. The city of Myrtle Beach has 22 watch groups meeting throughout this month.Nikki Parson, administrator of Carolina Breeze neighborhood Watch, says, "Everybody in the neighborhood looks after everybody else, all the kids. Everybody's got eyes on the kids all the time."Neighbors do feel more secure with a watch group, but still, crimes slip through the cracks - the biggest reason is because people are afraid to call the police."If you're coming to be the next day, after the incident happens, there is nothing I can do about it. You need to call the police when it happens," explains Parson.Even though crime is up for 2013, Myrtle Beach police say the numbers are still lower than they were 10 years ago.Myrtle Beach police say to help lower these numbers, lock up your cars, homes and belongings. Don't assume crime won't come into your neighborhood, because it can happen anywhere. If you see something that looks out of line, don't be afraid to call the police.Below is a link to a map of violent crime in the state of South Carolina. Things like murders, rapes and robberies. The darker the color, the higher the number. Although it's important to note, this map doesn't take into account a county's size, just the number of violent crimes reported: