Chef shares sweet potato flan recipe

A chef from Collector's Cafe shared the recipe from one of many Thanksgiving-inspired dishes in a cooking segment on WMBF News. We wanted to share it with you. Enjoy!

Sweet Potato Flan

Yield: 12 individual flans

Ingredients:

2 Cups Granulated Sugar

1 cup Water

2 cups Sweet Potato Puree

2 ½ cups Heavy Cream

3 eggs

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

¼ tsp nutmeg

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. In sauce pan dissolve sugar into water and bring to a boil. Stirring for 5 minutes until amber in color. Coat the bottom of the ramekins with a thin layer of caramel and let cool. DO NOT TOUCH OR TTASTETHE HOT CARAMEL!

3. In a mixing bowl combined sweet potatoes, cream, eggs and seasonings and mix well.

4. Ladle batter into prepared ramekins until 2/3 way full.

5. Place flans in roasting pan. Fill the pan with hot water until the ramekins are covered ½ way up the sides.

6. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 until set.

7. Remove from oven let cool to room temperature. Wrap and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight.

8. To release flans place flans in saucepan with hot water for 15-30 seconds. Wipe ramekin and invert on to plate.