Conway man arrested after failing to pay $30 cab fare

Joel Brandon Greist was charged with failure to pay cab fare.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man has been arrested after police say he didn't pay cab fare.

Joel Brandon Greist, 29, was charged with failure to pay taxi fare, according to the Conway Police Department.

The cab driver told police he took Greist to several locations within city limits. The cab driver told Greist a $30 fare was owed, according to the report. After waiting 10 minutes for Greist to get cash for payment, the cab driver called police, the report states.

Police said they knew the location of the suspect and drove to Smith Street.

Greist was arrested and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.