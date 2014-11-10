Horry County Board of Architectural Review to host history contest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Architectural Review is sponsoring the third annual High School Video Contest.

The contest requires Horry County high school students to create history related videos about buildings or sites in the county that are at least 50 years old. The video contest is designed to increase awareness of local history. Horry County students in a homeschooling program are also eligible to participate.

The first place winner of the contest will receive $250. Second and third place winners will also receive prizes. Video submissions are due by Friday, December 12, at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Adam Emrick at 915-7897 or email him at emricka@horrycounty.org.

